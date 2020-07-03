Pound Drops Ahead Of U.K. PMI Data

UK CIPS/IHS Markit composite PMI data is due at 4.30 am ET Friday. The composite index is seen at 47.6 in June, unchanged from flash estimate, versus 30.0 in May.

Ahead of the data, the pound fell against its major rivals.

The pound was worth 1.2463 against the greenback, 133.96 against the yen, 1.1791 against the franc and 0.9018 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.

