Pound Falls After UK Unemployment Data

At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics has released UK unemployment data. The pound dropped against its major rivals after the data.

The pound was trading at 1.3832 against the greenback, 152.26 against the yen, 1.2752 against the franc and 0.8538 against the euro around 2.05 am ET.

