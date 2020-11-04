Pound Falls Ahead Of U.K. Composite PMI

IHS Markit releases UK final CIPS composite PMI data at 4.30 am ET Wednesday. The final reading is seen at 52.9 in October, unchanged from flash estimate.

Ahead of the data, the pound declined against its major rivals.

The pound was worth 1.2937 against the greenback, 135.77 against the yen, 1.1841 against the franc and 0.9021 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.

