Pound Falls Ahead Of U.K. Construction PMI

UK IHS Markit/CIPS construction PMI survey data is due at 4.30 am ET Wednesday. The construction PMI is forecast to drop to 22.0 in April from 39.3 in March.

The pound dropped against its major rivals before the data.

The pound was worth 1.2387 against the greenback, 131.67 against the yen, 1.2077 against the franc and 0.8720 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.

