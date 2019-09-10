Pound Falls Ahead Of U.K. Labor Market Data

The Office for National Statistics is slated to issue labor force survey data for July at 4:30 am ET Tuesday. The UK ILO jobless rate is seen unchanged at 3.9 percent in three months to July.

Ahead of the data, the pound declined against its major counterparts.

The pound was worth 132.11 against the yen, 1.2207 against the franc, 0.8963 against the euro and 1.2318 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com