Pound Falls Ahead Of U.K. Manufacturing PMI

At 4:30 am ET Monday, U.K. CIPS/Markit factory PMI for September is due to be released. Economists forecast the score to fall to 56.2 in September from 56.9 in previous month.

Ahead of the data, the pound fell against its major rivals.

As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8816 against the euro, 1.2943 against the Swiss franc, 1.3315 against the U.S. dollar and 150.37 against the yen.

