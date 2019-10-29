Pound Falls Ahead Of U.K. Mortgage Approvals

At 5.30 am ET Tuesday, the Bank of England is scheduled to issue UK mortgage approvals data. Economists forecast the number of mortgage approvals to fall to 65,000 in September from 65,550 in August.

Ahead of the data, the pound declined against its major counterparts.

The pound was worth 0.8646 against the euro, 1.2817 against the greenback, 139.61 against the yen and 1.2761 against the franc at 5:25 am ET.

