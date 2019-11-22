Pound Falls Ahead Of U.K. PMI Data

At 4.30 am ET Friday, UK Markit/CIPS flash PMI survey data is due. The manufacturing PMI is expected to fall to 48.8 in November and the services index to rise to 50.1.

The pound declined against its major counterparts ahead of the data.

The pound was worth 1.2896 against the greenback, 140.00 against the yen, 0.8572 against the euro and 1.2818 against the franc at 4:25 am ET.

