Pound Falls Ahead Of U.K. Retail Sales

At 4.30 am ET Thursday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales data for September. Retail sales are forecast to fall 0.2 percent on month, reversing a 1 percent rise in August.

Ahead of the data, the pound dropped against its major rivals.

The pound was worth 1.3171 against the greenback, 148.32 against the yen, 1.2894 against the franc and 0.8947 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.

