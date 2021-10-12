Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Pound Falls Amid Persistent Inflation Worries

Pound Falls Amid Persistent Inflation Worries

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The pound weakened against its major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday, as European shares fell amid continued concerns about inflation due to the energy crisis and on possibility of China continuing its crackdown on private industry.

Indications of Beijing widening its crackdown on private and state firms further dampened the mood.

Beijing is preparing to begin inspections on the country’s state banks and other financial institutions to examine the lending, investment and regulatory records with private firms.

Traders look forward to data on U.S. consumer price index and retail sales for more clues about the possible timing of reduction in asset purchases.

Concerns about Evergrande reemerged, after the property developer failed to make interest payments on dollar bonds due on Monday.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that UK employment increased sharply in September.

The number of payroll employees showed another monthly increase, up 207,000 to a record 29.2 million in September.

In three months to August, the employment rate increased 0.5 percentage points on the quarter, to 75.3 percent. At the same time, the ILO jobless rate came in at 4.5 percent in three months to August, as economists’ expected.

The pound slipped to 5-day lows of 1.2580 against the franc and 0.8518 against the euro, off its early highs of 1.2630 and 0.8489, respectively. The pound is seen finding support around 1.24 against the franc and 0.86 against the euro.

The pound retreated from its prior high of 1.3621 against the greenback, declining to a 6-day low of 1.3568. On the downside, 1.34 is likely seen as its next support level.

In contrast, the pound rebounded to 154.46 against the yen, from a low of 153.68 seen at 3 am ET. The pound may find resistance around the 156 level.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.