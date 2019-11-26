Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Pound Falls As Tory Lead Narrows

Pound Falls As Tory Lead Narrows

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The pound edged down against its major counterparts in early European deals on Tuesday, as support for the Tories has narrowed in a new election opinion poll released after the manifesto launch of the party.

The ICM poll for Reuters found the Tory lead over Labour had narrowed to 7 points from last week.

The poll showed Tory lead have fallen one point to 41 percent, but Labour have gained two points to 34 percent.

The survey was conducted online among 2,004 people between November 22 and 25.

European stocks were moving lower in cautious trade as investors awaited further clarity on the U.S.-China trade talks.

Earlier today, China’s Commerce Ministry said in a brief notice that Vice Premier Liu He spoke with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and agreed to continue talks on the Phase 1 deal.

The currency has been trading lower against its major counterparts in the Asian session, except the franc.

The pound pulled back to 1.2831 against the franc, from a high of 1.2872 hit at 8:45 pm ET. The pound is seen finding support around the 1.26 region.

After an uptick to 1.2904 against the greenback at 9:00 pm ET, the pound reversed direction with the pair trading at 1.2862. On the downside, 1.27 is likely seen as the next support level for the pound.

The pound dropped to 140.05 against the Japanese yen, following a 5-day rise to 140.90 at 8:45 pm ET. Should the pound falls further, 137.00 is possibly seen as its next support level.

The pound fell to 0.8571 against the euro, after rising as high as 0.8530 at 5:15 pm ET. The next likely support for the pound is seen around the 0.88 region.

Survey data from market research group GfK showed that German consumer confidence is set to improve slightly in December on robust economic and income expectations.

The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose to 9.7 points, as expected, from 9.6 in November.

Looking ahead, U.S. FHFA’s house price index and S&P/Case-Shiller home price index for September, new home sales for October and consumer sentiment index for November will be featured in the New York session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.