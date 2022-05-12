Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Pound Falls As UK GDP Growth Slows, European Stocks Drop

Pound Falls As UK GDP Growth Slows, European Stocks Drop

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

The pound weakened against its major counterparts during the European session on Thursday, as the U.K. economy expanded at a slower pace in the first quarter and hot U.S. inflation data intensified concerns about aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that gross domestic product advanced 0.8 percent sequentially, slower than the 1.3 percent increase in the fourth quarter and the economists’ forecast of +1.0 percent.

The trade deficit for goods and services widened to a record 5.3 percent of nominal GDP in the first quarter, largely reflecting a sharp increase in goods imports.

In March, GDP slid 0.1 percent after no growth in February. The main contributor to the decline was the 0.2 percent decline in services output.

European stocks fell as strong U.S. inflation data fueled concerns that the Fed will tighten monetary policy aggressively in the coming months.

The pound reached as low as 1.2180 against the dollar, its lowest level since May 2020. The pound may locate support around the 1.20 level.

Against the yen, it was down at near a 2-month low of 156.59. On the downside, 153.00 is possibly seen as its next support level.

The pound slipped to a 6-day low of 1.2129 against the franc from yesterday’s close of 1.2159. The pound is seen finding support around the 1.19 mark.

The pound, however, rebounded to 0.8561 against the euro, after falling to 0.8618 at 2:05 am ET, which was its lowest level since September 2021. The pound is likely to face resistance around the 0.84 region, if it gains again.

Looking ahead, U.S. PPI for April and the U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended May 7 will be featured in the New York session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.