Pound Falls Vs Most Majors Ahead Of U.K. Retail Sales

The U.K. retail sales for January are due at 4.30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of the data, the pound dropped against the yen, the franc and the euro but rose against the greenback.

The pound was worth 1.2910 against the greenback, 144.29 against the yen, 1.2682 against the franc and 0.8369 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com