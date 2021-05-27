Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Pound Higher After BoE Vlieghe Signals Rate Hike In 2022

Pound Higher After BoE Vlieghe Signals Rate Hike In 2022

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The pound spiked higher against its major opponents in the European session on Thursday, after a Bank of England policymaker hinted at a rate hike next year, though it could happen earlier if the economy rebounds quickly.

Speaking at the University of Bath, Gertjan Vlieghe said “the first rise in bank rate is likely to become appropriate only well into next year, with some modest further tightening thereafter”.

It would probably take until the first quarter of next year to have a clear view of the post-furlough unemployment and wage dynamics, so a rise in bank rate could be appropriate soon after, Vlieghe noted.

If the transition out of furlough happen more smoothly and the unemployment is low, an earlier rise in bank rate would be appropriate, he added.

Vlieghe, who is set to leave the Monetary Policy Committee in August, said that he broadly agreed with BoE forecasts issued earlier this month, but cautioned that spare capacity in the economy would be difficult to reduce.

Data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showed that UK car production increased sharply in April compared to the pandemic hit month in 2020 but remained below its 2019 level.

Factories manufactured 68,306 cars in April compared to just 197 a year ago when Covid restrictions effectively halted manufacturing.

The pound jumped to 155.29 against the yen, its highest level since February 2018. If the pound extends rise, 157.00 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.

The pound advanced to a 6-day high of 1.2762 against the franc and a 3-day high of 0.8598 against the euro, off its early lows of 1.2655 and 0.8647, respectively. On the upside, 1.30 and 0.84 are possibly seen as its next resistance levels against the franc and the euro, respectively.

The pound rose to a 2-day high of 1.4183 against the dollar, from a 10-day low of 1.4092 hit at 9:15 pm ET. The pound is seen finding resistance around the 1.43 region.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.