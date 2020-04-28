Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Pound Higher On Hopes Of Easing Lockdown Restrictions

Pound Higher On Hopes Of Easing Lockdown Restrictions

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The pound strengthened against its major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday, as several European countries started to ease the lockdown restrictions in an attempt to reopen their economies.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said lockdown measures would be relaxed from May 4 as the death toll dropped.

France and Spain are set to announce plans to lift strict coronavirus lockdowns today.

Markets are also looking to any sort of forward guidance from the U.S. Federal Reserve which issues a policy statement on Wednesday.

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and it is likely that the central bank will leave its QE program unchanged.

The pound climbed to a 7-week high of 1.2205 against the franc and an 8-day high of 0.8689 against the euro, rebounding from its early lows of 1.2100 and 0.8722, respectively. The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.30 against the franc and 0.86 against the euro.

The pound firmed to near a 2-week high of 1.2507 against the dollar, after falling to 1.2404 at 2:15 am ET. The pound is likely to face resistance around the 1.30 region, if it gains again.

The pound recovered to 133.56 against the yen, following a decline to 132.99 at 2:45 am ET. On the upside, 138.00 is likely seen as its next resistance level.

Looking ahead, U.S. wholesale inventories for March, S&P/Case-Shiller home price index for February and consumer confidence index for April will be featured in the New York session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.