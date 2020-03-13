Pound Little Changed After BOE Minutes

The Bank of England has released minutes from the March meeting at 8:00 am ET Friday. After the release, the pound changed little against its major rivals.
The pound was trading at 1.2514 against the greenback, 133.78 against the yen, 1.1862 against the franc and 0.8919 against the euro around 8:04 am ET.
