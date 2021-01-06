Pound Little Changed After U.K. Composite PMI

UK Markit/CIPS composite PMI has been published at 4.30 am ET Wednesday. The pound changed little against its major rivals after the data.

The pound was trading at 1.3637 against the greenback, 140.21 against the yen, 1.1956 against the franc and 0.9044 against the euro around 4:34 am ET.

