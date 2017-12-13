Pound Little Changed After U.K. Jobless Rate

Following the release of U.K. jobless rate for three months to October at 4.30 am ET Wednesday, the pound changed little against its major rivals.

The pound was trading at 1.3356 against the greenback, 151.39 against the yen, 1.3240 against the franc and 0.8799 against the euro around 4:33 am ET.

