Pound Little Changed After U.K. PMI

U.K final composite PMI data has been released at 4.30 am ET Wednesday. The pound changed little against its major rivals after the data.

The pound was trading at 1.2782 against the greenback, 137.35 against the yen, 1.2203 against the franc and 0.8733 against the euro around 4:35 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com