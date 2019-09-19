Pound Little Changed After UK Retail Sales

Following the release of UK retail sales data at 4.30 am ET Thursday, the pound changed little against its major counterparts.

The pound was trading at 134.87 against the yen, 0.8857 against the euro, 1.2388 against the franc and 1.2487 against the greenback around 4:34 am ET.

