Pound Little Changed Following U.K. Mortgage Approvals Data

After the release of U.K. mortgage approvals data for July at 4.30 am ET Tuesday, the pound changed little against its major counterparts.

The pound was trading at 1.2245 against the greenback, 129.56 against the yen, 1.2003 against the franc and 0.9070 against the euro around 4:33 am ET.

