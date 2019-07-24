Pound Little Changed Following UK Mortgage Approvals

After the release of UK mortgage approvals for June at 4.30 am ET Wednesday, the pound changed little against its major counterparts.

The pound was trading at 134.54 against the yen, 1.2279 against the franc, 1.2452 against the greenback and 0.8945 against the euro around 4:33 am ET.

