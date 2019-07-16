Pound Little Changed Following UK Unemployment Data

After the release of UK unemployment data for three months to May at 4.30 am ET Tuesday, the pound changed little against its major counterparts.
The pound was trading at 134.68 against the yen, 1.2271 against the franc, 0.9019 against the euro and 1.2465 against the greenback around 4:31 am ET.
