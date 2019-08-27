UK opposition parties are convening for a critical meeting to try to stop a hard Brexit. The government continues preparing for leaving the EU by October 31st. Tuesday’s technical chart is pointing to further rises. Can the opposition stop a no-deal Brexit? That is the question traders are asking themselves today – and signs of […] The post Pound looking perky as opposition begins uniting appeared first on Forex Crunch.
