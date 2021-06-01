Pound Mixed After U.K. Factory PMI Data

At 4.30 am ET Tuesday, UK final Markit/CIPS factory PMI data has been released. The pound showed mixed trading against its major rivals after the data. While it changed little against the euro, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.

The pound was trading at 155.44 against the yen, 1.4178 against the greenback, 0.8615 against the euro and 1.2759 against the franc around 4:32 am ET.

