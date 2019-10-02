Pound Mixed Ahead Of U.K. Construction PMI

The U.K. construction PMI for September is set for release at 4:30 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound rose against the franc and the euro, it held steady against the greenback. Against the yen, it fell.

The pound was worth 132.23 against the yen, 1.2262 against the franc, 1.2274 against the greenback and 0.8892 against the euro at 4:25 am ET.

