Pound Mixed Ahead Of U.K. Services PMI

At 4.30 am ET Thursday, IHS Markit is scheduled to issue UK services PMI results. The index is seen easing to 50.3 in September from 50.6 in August.

The pound traded mixed against its major rivals before the data. While the pound held steady against the greenback, it recovered against the rest of major counterparts.

The pound was worth 131.96 against the yen, 1.2311 against the franc, 0.8902 against the euro and 1.2304 against the greenback at 4:25 am ET.

