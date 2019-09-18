Pound Mixed Ahead Of UK Consumer Price Inflation

At 4.30 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for August. Inflation is forecast to ease to 1.9 percent in August from 2.1 percent in July.

The pound traded mixed against its major counterparts ahead of the data. While the pound dropped against the yen and the greenback, it recovered against the franc and the euro.

The pound was worth 134.87 against the yen, 1.2399 against the franc, 0.8867 against the euro and 1.2463 against the greenback at 4:25 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com