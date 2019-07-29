GBP/USD has been extending its falls to new two-year lows. The new British government is ramping up its preparations for a no-deal Brexit. Monday’s technical chart is indicating a bounce amid oversold conditions. “No deal is a very real prospect,” said Michael Gove, a senior minister in PM Boris Johnson’s new government. Gove will now […] The post Pound plunging on hard Brexit preparations – levels appeared first on Forex Crunch.

