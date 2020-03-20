Pound Rallies Ahead Of UK Public Sector Finance Data

At 5.30 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector finance data. The budget balance is seen at GBP 0.85 billion in February compared to a surplus of GBP 10.54 billion in January.

Ahead of the data, the pound climbed against its major counterparts.

The pound was worth 129.79 against the yen, 1.1544 against the franc, 0.9137 against the euro and 1.1791 against the greenback at 5:25 am ET.

