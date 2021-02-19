Pound Rebounds Ahead Of U.K. Retail Sales

At 2.00 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales and public sector finance data. Economists forecast retail sales to fall 2.5 percent on month in January, reversing a 0.3 percent rise in December.

Ahead of the data, the pound recovered from its early lows against its major rivals.

The pound was worth 1.3973 against the greenback, 147.62 against the yen, 1.2526 against the franc and 0.8655 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.

