Pound Rises Against Majors

The pound advanced against its major counterparts in early European deals on Friday.

The pound gained to 1.2920 against the greenback and 0.8614 against the euro, from its early lows of 1.2839 and 0.8663, respectively.

Reversing from its previous lows of 139.35 against the yen and 1.2674 against the franc, the pound rose to 140.41 and 1.2753, respectively.

If the pound rises further, it may find resistance around 1.32 against the greenback, 0.84 against the euro, 144.00 against the yen and 1.30 against the franc.

