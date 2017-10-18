Pound Rises Ahead Of UK Unemployment Data

At 4.30 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK unemployment data for August. The ILO jobless rate is forecast to remain stable at 4.3 percent in three months to August.

Ahead of the data, the pound rose against its major rivals.

The pound was worth 1.3185 against the greenback, 148.33 against the yen, 1.2915 against the franc and 0.8919 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com