Pound Rises Following U.K. CPI, PPI

After the release of UK consumer and producer prices for May at 4.30 am ET Wednesday, the pound advanced against its major counterparts.

The pound was trading at 136.26 against the yen, 1.2553 against the franc, 0.8912 against the euro and 1.2576 against the greenback around 4:33 am ET.

