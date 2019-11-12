Pound Slides Ahead Of UK Unemployment Data

At 4.30 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data. The ILO jobless rate is seen unchanged at 3.9 percent in three months to September.

Ahead of the data, the pound fell against its major counterparts.

The pound was worth 139.99 against the yen, 1.2818 against the greenback, 0.8604 against the euro and 1.2746 against the franc at 4:25 am ET.

