Pound Slightly Down After BoE Decision

As expected, the Bank of England maintained interest rate at 0.10 percent and the quantitative easing programme at GBP 825 billion. The pound fell slightly against its major rivals after the decision.

The pound was trading at 140.26 against the yen, 1.2026 against the franc, 1.3612 against the greenback and 0.8989 against the euro around 7:03 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com