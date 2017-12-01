Pound Slightly Up After U.K. Manufacturing PMI

At 4:30 am ET Friday, IHS Markit has published UK PMI data. The pound rose slightly against its major opponents after the data.

The pound was trading at 1.3510 against the greenback, 151.82 against the yen, 1.3270 against the franc and 0.8825 against the euro around 4:31 am ET.

