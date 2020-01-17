Pound Strengthens Ahead Of U.K. Retail Sales Data

At 4.30 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales data. Sales are forecast to grow 0.6 percent on month in December, reversing a 0.6 percent fall in November.

Ahead of the data, the pound climbed against its major rivals.

The pound was worth 1.3099 against the greenback, 144.32 against the yen, 1.2643 against the franc and 0.8498 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com