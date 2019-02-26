Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies on Capitol Hill as the global slowdown becomes more release. The Fed has already pledged patience on interest rate hikes and also opened the door to an early exit out of the balance sheet reduction scheme, aka Quantitative Tightening. But has it given up on rate increases altogether? And […] The post Powell Live Coverage – Patience, but for how long? appeared first on Forex Crunch.
