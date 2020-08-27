Fed Chair Powell is set to announce a change allowing for higher inflation. Providing details about the potential heat up could send the dollar down. Refraining from rocking the boat would boost the greenback. Making Jackson Hole great again – even if the speech is virtual. Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, will be […] The post Powell Speech Cheat Sheet: Three scenarios for the dollar and stocks appeared first on Forex Crunch.
