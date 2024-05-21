PPG (PPG) has announced a $300 million investment in advanced manufacturing across North America, aimed at meeting the rising demand for paints and coatings within the automotive sector. This initiative will kick off in 2024 and extend over a four-year period.Additionally, PPG plans to construct a new paint and coatings manufacturing facility in Loudon County, Tennessee. The construction is set to start in August 2024, with the facility expected to be operational by 2026. Initially, the plant will focus on producing paints and coatings products as well as solutions for automakers and automotive parts suppliers.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com