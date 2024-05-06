The article discusses the quarterly financial performance of PRA Group Inc. The company reported earnings of $3.5 million in the first quarter, which is a significant recovery compared to a loss of $58.6 million recorded during the same period last year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.09, defying previous analyst predictions of a $0.05 loss per share. The firm also registered an increase in revenue, generating $255.6 million, a major leap from the $155.5 million earned during the corresponding period the previous year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com