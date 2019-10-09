Gold, Silver and the US Dollar showed little reaction to the release of the FOMC minutes. FOMC Meeting’s Minutes failed to impress, reiterating Chief’s Powell well-know message. Gold for December delivery was at $1,513 an ounce shortly after the meeting minutes. Precious metals have been losing upside momentum of late as the US Dollar catches […] The post Precious metals lack conviction on the bid as US Dollar leans on less dovish FOMC minutes appeared first on Forex Crunch.
