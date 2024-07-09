Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a collaboration with Merck to evaluate the combination of Prelude’s PRT3789 and Merck’s KEYTRUDA in a Phase 2 clinical study targeting patients with SMARCA4-mutated cancers.Under the terms of the agreement, Merck will supply KEYTRUDA for the Phase 2 study, which Prelude will sponsor. Both Prelude and Merck will retain all commercial rights to their respective compounds, whether used as monotherapies or in combination therapies.PRT3789, a leading and highly selective SMARCA2 degrader, is currently undergoing a Phase 1 clinical study involving biomarker-selected patients with SMARCA4 mutations.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com