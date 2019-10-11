President Donald Trump has been crossing the wires, speaking at a campaign rally in Minneapolis and saying that “We’re going to see if we can make a deal with China.” Additional comments pertaining to trade talks with China: China has been very nice. The comments follow talks between Chinese and US delegates in Washington overnight and […] The post President Donald Trump: We’re going to see if we can make a deal with China appeared first on Forex Crunch.
