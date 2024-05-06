Primerica, Inc. (PRI) announced an increase in their first quarter profits compared to the previous year. The company’s net profit amounted to $137.90 million, or $3.93 per share, showing an increase from the first quarter of last year when the profit was $128.10 million, or $3.46 per share.When excluding certain elements, Primerica, Inc. reported that their adjusted earnings were $137.1 million or $3.91 per share for this period. The company’s quarterly revenue surged 6.7%, reaching $741.66 million, a rise from $694.97 million reported for the same period last year.To summarise the quarterly financial reports of Primerica, they reported an increase in earnings for the first quarter from $128.10 million last year to $137.90 million this year. Similarly, their earnings per share (EPS) climbed from $3.46 to $3.93. Furthermore, their quarterly revenue also saw a rise from $694.97 million last year to $741.66 million this year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com