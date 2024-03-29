According to the latest data released on 29 March 2024, private investment in Thailand has decreased to 0.8% in February from the previous indicator of 2.6% in January 2024. This change represents a month-over-month comparison, signaling a slowdown in private investment growth in the country.The decrease in private investment could impact the overall economic activity in Thailand, as investments play a crucial role in driving growth and development. Analysts will be closely monitoring future data releases to assess the potential implications of this decline on the country’s economy and investment landscape.As global economic conditions continue to evolve, keeping a close eye on investment trends and indicators will be essential for policymakers and investors to make informed decisions regarding Thailand’s economic prospects.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com