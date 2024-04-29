According to the latest data released on 29 April 2024, private sector loans in the United Arab Emirates have decreased to 6.15% in February 2024. This marks a decline from the previous indicator of 6.50% in January 2024. The comparison period for this data is year-over-year, showcasing a comparison of the change for February 2024 to the same month a year ago. The drop in the private sector loan indicator could indicate potential shifts in lending practices or economic conditions within the country. It will be important to monitor future data releases to understand the ongoing trends in the UAE’s financial sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com