According to the latest data released on 19 March 2024, private spending in Mexico experienced a decrease in the fourth quarter of 2023. The indicator, which had shown a growth of 1.2% in the previous quarter (third quarter 2023), dropped to 0.9% in the last quarter of the same year. The comparison, done on a quarter-over-quarter basis, indicates a slight decline in private spending during this period.While the decrease is relatively small, it is essential to monitor how this trend may impact the overall economic health of Mexico in the coming months. Analysts will be keeping a close eye on consumer behavior and spending patterns to gauge the potential implications for the country's economic growth moving forward. With uncertainties surrounding global markets, any fluctuations in domestic spending could have broader implications on Mexico's economic landscape.