In May, Spain's producer prices continued to decline, although at the slowest rate observed in the past four months, as indicated by provisional data from the statistical office INE released on Tuesday.The producer price index saw a year-over-year decrease of 4.6 percent in May, following a 6.7 percent drop in April. Notably, producer prices have been on a downward trajectory since March 2023.Breaking down the overall figures, energy prices experienced a significant double-digit decline of 15.1 percent, albeit less severe than the 20.7 percent plunge recorded the previous month. Intermediate goods prices fell by 3.1 percent compared to the same period last year. Conversely, the prices of consumer goods and capital goods saw increases of 3.5 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.On a monthly basis, producer prices rose by 0.1 percent in contrast to a 0.3 percent decrease in April. This marked the first monthly increase in four months, largely driven by a 2.3 percent rise in energy prices.